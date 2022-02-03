Inspiring journey of Ashaben: A mother’s fight against all odds to educate her children

Sanitation work is considered as the job of people belonging to so-called lower castes and it even continues for generations in families. When women get married into the families of sanitation workers they too also inherit the practice and in most of the cases join their in-laws in taking up cleaning jobs. Ashaben was no exception.

“My in-laws have been living in Jamalpur Health Staff Quarters in Ahmedabad for the last 40 years. I shifted here when I got married and ever since my husband and I have worked as cleaners in the city,” says Ashaben.

As their households have few alternative livelihood options, women also face pressure from their communities and families to join the work. The paltry sum and the social discrimination attached to the cleaning work make the situation worse for them. Despite the challenging situations and vulnerabilities attached to their work a few dare to come out of poverty and provide a better life to their next generation.

Ashaben and her husband have had a single-minded focus— to give their four kids, three daughters and a son, a better and brighter future.

“I have always prayed that my children will not have to hold the broom, so I worked hard to give them the education they deserve. It is my duty to fulfill the responsibilities expected of me,” says Ashaben, who takes great pride in her work.

At present, one of her three daughters is a Commerce graduate while the other two are studying at a Commerce college. Her son studies in Class 10 at a reputable school.

“Whatever the work assigned to me be, I believe it should be done with complete devotion and sincerity,” adds Ashaben.

