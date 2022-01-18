Inspiring journey of Balasaheb Wagh: Manual scavenger at 11 to sanitation contractor

Balasaheb Wagh used to work as a manual scavenger due to which he had to face social discrimination several times. People would refuse to give a house to him on rent as he cleaned sewers. With a paltry sum it was difficult for Balasaheb to meet his family’s financial needs. He would stand at checkpoints in the wait to get more work for better living.

“I was often refused a place to stay, even though I could pay for it, because I cleaned sewers. I would stand at nakas (checkpoints), for hours and hours, in the hope of getting extra work, so we may eat better for a few days,” says Balasaheb.

But life took a turn for Balasaheb after he enrolled for a training programme at Harpic World Toilet College in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad. During his training Balasaheb learned the significance of sanitation and personal hygiene.

With this help at HWTC, he took up a job and soon switched to a better paying job. “I would never have imagined switching jobs like that, but my training gave me the confidence to do it,” says Balasaheb.

Balasaheb, who started working as a manual scavenger at the age of 11, has now started taking up sanitation contracts and is building towards starting a sanitation business of his own.

“Like an entrepreneur,” he says with pride. He has brought his family to Aurangabad from the village they earlier lived in and is working to improve their living standards.

“On their part, they are helping me identify new sanitation contracts. I’ve moved my family out of the village, and am setting up my own business,” Balasaheb grins.

The Harpic World Toilet College, India’s first, was established in Aurangabad by Reckitt, the British hygiene consumer products giant, in August 2018. The college trained 3200 sanitation workers in its first year. HWTC runs training programmes for sanitation workers with an aim to enable them to find better jobs.

‘101 Stories of Inspiration’, a coffee table book, contains many stories of transformation of sanitation workers. The book was launched at Mission Paani World Toilet Day event on November 19, 2021.

Mission Paani, a News 18 – Harpic India initiative, is a campaign on drinking water, sanitation and hygiene for all.

