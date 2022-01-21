Inspiring journey of Vandana Gaikwad: From manual scavenger to counsellor

Vandana U Gaikwad dropped out of school despite being a very good student due to the poor financial condition of her family. She was married off at a very young age. To make the ends meet, she took up toilet cleaning work at a police station in Aurangabad, Maharashtra.

“I got married very young. I was an excellent student, but had to leave studies because of the terrible financial situation at home. So, I started scavenging, working as a toilet cleaner at the local police station. That’s all I believed I was good enough for,” says Vandana.

When Vandana had given up hope for a change in life, the training at Harpic World Toilet College, Aurangabad came to her rescue. During the training she learnt soft-skills and her life has transformed ever since.

She’s still working at the police station, but now plays an additional, very important role.

“I’m in charge of the counselling for family violence-related cases at the police station,” she reveals, the pride shining in her eyes.

In fact, Vandana even changed her brother’s fortunes completely. Inspired by her, her brother Ratan completed his Masters in Social Work and now works as a community mobiliser for Harpic World Toilet College.

“He even went on to complete his Masters in Social Work. I’d like to say I’ve emerged as a strong woman with a stronger vision,” asserts Vandana.

The Harpic World Toilet College, since its establishment in August 2018 by Reckitt, the British health and hygiene products giant, has transformed the lives of many sanitation workers. The college, the first educational institution for sanitation workers, was established in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad to train the workers for sustainable employment.

A coffee table book, titled 101 Stories of Inspiration, was released at the Mission Paani World Toilet Day event on November 19, 2021. The book carries the stories of many sanitation workers who were trained at the Harpic World Toilet College.

Mission Paani, an initiative of News18 and Harpic India, advocates access to drinking water, sanitation and hygiene for all.

