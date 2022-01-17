Inspiring journey of Vilas Sundar Khose: Fighting social stigma for a better future

People would refuse sanitation worker Vilas Sundar Khose a glass of water, even in scorching heat, because nobody wanted him to touch their glasses. Vilas would risk his life to clean drains and septic tanks but he could not ask for a glass of water. He would not even ask for a decent wage even after working for 12-13 hours.

This is not only the story of Vilas but all other sanitation workers who fight social stigma daily. Sanitation workers fight multiple adversities including social discrimination, low pay and hazardous work condition just because of the social stigma attached to their work. Things were not different for Vilas and he always hoped for a better tomorrow. He just wanted a decent job to meet the financial needs of his family.

“Even in the scorching heat, people would refuse me a glass of water, because nobody wanted me touching their glasses. They were OK with me risking my life to clean their drains and septic tanks, sometimes working 12-13 hours, but dare I ask for a glass of water, or even a decent wage,” recalls Vilas.

Fortunately, things took a positive turn for Vilas after his training at Harpic World Toilet College and he landed a job at Hare Krishna Safai Contractor Company, a professional outfit in the sanitation sector.

“The way I speak and live has changed, my family and I are much happier and better able to care for our health,” says Vilas.

Vilas is now paid fair wages, on time and he works in better conditions.

“I can get water whenever I want!” he declares. But his biggest joy is how proud his children are of him.

Reckitt, the British health and hygiene products giant, established India’s first World Toilet College in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, in August 2018. The college trained 3200 sanitation workers in its first year, helping them bag long-term employment.

‘101 Stories of Inspiration’, a coffee table book, compiles many stories of transformation of sanitation workers like Vilas. The book was launched at the Mission Paani, World Toilet Day event on November 19, 2021.

Mission Paani, an initiative of News18 and Harpic India, is a campaign on water, sanitation and hygiene for all.

Join the Mission Paani movement.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.