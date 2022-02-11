Inspiring transformation of Ranchhodbhai Kabira: Manual scavenging to salaried job

In 1989, Ranchhodbhai Kabira, a resident of Transad, a village around 50km away from Ahmedabad, travelled to the city in search of work. As Kabira belonged to the Valmiki society, it was difficult for him to find work in his village. He had no option but to take up the cleaning work.

“There was no work to be found in my village, as we were from the Valmiki Society. My wife and I took up cleaning work in private societies, but even our combined salary was miserable. I got recruited by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, for a temporary position,” recalls Kabira.

However, this new job was not sufficient for Kabira to make both ends meet. “Every day, I rode more than 15 km on my bicycle, but that got quite hectic, especially on the small temporary employment wage”, he says.

Ranchhodbhai now has a stable job, thanks to the Human Development Research Centre, an Ahmedabad based voluntary organisation working for the marginalised sections of the society.

“As important as the work of a doctor or a farmer is, so is that of a cleaner. I am proud of what I do—your health depends on my work,” he says.

Kabira is a proud father who wants to provide good education to his two kids. “I stay in a house built under the housing scheme for sanitation workers. Once I retire, I want to help eradicate the evils within the Valmiki Society,” says Kabira.

‘101 Stories of Inspiration’, a coffee table book, carries many stories of transformation of the people belonging to marginalised and vulnerable sections of the society. The book was launched at the Mission Paani World Toilet Day event on November 19, 2021.

News18 and Harpic India’s Mission Paani initiative is a campaign on access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene for all.

Join the Mission Paani movement.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.