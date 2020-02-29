Is India’s future without water? Not if some major steps are taken RIGHT NOW!

Like it or not, we are here. We are living in a present where according to projections, some of ur top metros will be staring at water scarcity in the next 4-5 years. It has already begun, and believe it or not, its aggravating. So here are some questions we need to ask:

How did India reach this stage? And more importantly…

How do we fight this crisis and repair the damage already done?

The rising population

According to the United Nations; World Urbanization Prospects, India leads the pack in the projected growth of the world’s urban population between 2018 and 2050. This is a simple case of limited supply vs an ever increasing demand, and India is now tipping the proverbial glass over.

Solution:

Plan the population keeping the bigger picture in mind. Sometimes less is more.

Groundwater Depletion

One third of the total amount of groundwater mined globally, comes from India. That in itself is a horrendous stat to be a part of. Over 75 billion cubic meters of groundwater is annually extracted by India alone. And while we would think that this is as far as it can go, get this; the groundwater extraction has actually increased from 10-20 km3 to 240-260 km3 in the last 50 years. This shows that it will increase even more in the near future.

Solution:

Urgently introduce practices and strategies, modern or traditional, to not only manage the current groundwater levels, but also increase them.

Groundwater Contamination:

To top up the scarcity, the existing groundwater contamination is also wreaking havoc. India languishes at the 120th position out of 122 countries, when it comes to the global water quality index. Not only are we polluting and contaminating the resources available, we also lack technology that can ably treat that water to make it usable.

Solution:

Revamp regulations for releasing affluents in water bodies, as well as innovate on a large scale in order to treat water and expand water resources.

Climate change :

Erratic and extreme weather conditions have led to drastic changes in the farming industry, which in turn affects the food industry, and the cycle goes on. Global warming is not only harming humans, but also impacting biodiversity, which may well turn out to be the saving grace if things go south.

Solution:

Individuals. Corporations. Governments. All of these need to come together under one umbrella thought of how to save the future, and only then India stands a chance to have a future with water.

If you want to know how you can help, and do your bit, join Harpic News18 Mission Paani here , and become a Water Warrior.

