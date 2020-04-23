Is the Covid-19 Bringing Day Zero Closer for Many States?

Amidst pandemic woes, the water crisis continues to plague the nation.

By now, with two lockdowns imposed upon the nation for our own good, we know how dreary the situation is. Self isolation and sanitization are the keywords for one and all, in order to have a fighting chance against the COVID-19.But along with such necessary steps, we might be facing another issue, one that is far scarier in the long run if not taken care of. We might be accelerating right towards Day Zero, the day where we as a nation, run out of clean water.

Currently, everyone is at home, staying safe and sanitising as much as they can, as per the advisory issued by the World Health Organization (WHO). To be honest, that is currently the need of the hour and there are no two ways about it. But while every family member is washing hands almost 10 times a day or even more, the amount of water used per family has drastically increased.

If we were to go by the standard 20 second hand wash, over 2.5-3 litres of water can be used per wash, and that is if the tap stays on for that period. That is just the scrubbing part. Washing hands after the lathering also uses more water. So common sense dictates us to turn the tap off. But the scary part is, even with the tap turned off and each family member scrubbing and sanitizing their hands multiple times during the day, the per person usage goes up to 20 litres. And that is per person! A family can use up to 100 to 200 litres of water per day, depending on whether they turn the tap off or not. And that is all just waste water!

And while all this is being talked about, consider the scary part: we are not even considering water consumed in laundry, bathing, washing utensils, watering plants and drinking.

160 million of India’s 1.3 billion population doesn’t have access to clean water. Juxtapose this number to the amount of water being wasted and the dreary picture gets clearer. If this continues, Day Zero is imminent, and approaching at breakneck speed.

We all need to pitch in and ensure this doesn’t happen. Read up on Harpic News18 Mission Paani, a platform dedicated to creating awareness around this very cause. We could all use solidarity right now, against the pandemic as well as the water crisis.