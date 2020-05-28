It’s summer time. And time is of the essence.

When it comes to saving water and also fighting global warming, the end solution is always the same: we as human beings, corporations, and institutions need to ‘cut back’ on our usages. The more we use, the more we deplete. The more we deplete, the more adverse the effects on nature. We need to take a step back and cut back on the many habits that have unfortunately become second nature — habits we don’t register as harmful.

We get it. It is difficult to change a habit at short notice. So just how any addiction/habit is weaned out, we do it in baby steps. We do it by not cutting it off completely, but by gradually decreasing them. And we can begin by decreasing the amount of time we spend in doing these activities.

Taps:

We brush our teeth every day. We wash our face. Now, owing to the pandemic, we wash our hands multiple times. What we can do is, decrease the ‘on time’ of taps while we do this. We can use the tap in spurts, or just use them enough to wet the brush, or dampen our face, and make sure to keep it off as much as we can.

Showers:

A shower will be the ultimate pleasure during the summers. How about we decrease the shower time? How about we change the way we shower? How about we find out new ways of cleansing, instead of a running shower for 10-15 minutes per person? Sponge baths and wet towels are effective while we are not going anywhere and are in the house all day. Quick timed showers are also a means to achieving the end we all want and need.

Air Conditioners:

Yes, it is hot, and ACs are no longer the luxurious items as before. Every single house has an AC nowadays, and we are most tempted to keep them on for as long as we can to ward off the heat. But let’s regularize the usage and decrease the ‘on’ time for them. The lesser we use, the lesser energy we burn, the lesser water is wasted off the AC outlets. It all works in parallel, and we can optimize the process.

These three avenues are going to be most in use during the summers, and these are exactly which we can tap, in order to help fight the water crisis. A slight decrease in the amount of time we use water in multiple ways will determine how bad this summer affects the water crisis. If you need more tips on how you can do your bit, log on to Harpic News18 Mission Paani.