Jack Sim: On a mission to tackle global sanitation challenges

Singaporean millionaire Jack Sim’s vision to improve sanitation facilities across the world encouraged him to create SaniShop, a social enterprise to help teach the locals about the benefits of safe toilet practices, teaching them to build their own pour-flush toilets and even sell them. Over 20,000 toilets have been built under the initiative in only Cambodia and India.

Founder of World Toilet Organization (WTO), Jack Sim, was driven to the cause of sanitation as he believed it to be one of the most important issues around the world, but one that didn’t receive due consideration, affecting the more neglected parts of the society in developing countries.

The former property developer and self-made millionaire, born in 1957, took to social work inspired by then Singapore Prime Minister, Goh Chok Tong, who said a society’s graciousness could be measured by the cleanliness of its toilets. In 2001 he established the World Toilet Organisation, dedicating himself full time for the social cause of safe sanitation for all.

Mr Sim’s World Toilet Organisation started observing its foundation Day, November 19, as the World Toilet Day in 2001. In recognition of the initiative taken by Jack Sim on sanitation issues, in 2013, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution giving it an official status.

In China, Jack Sim’s WTO started the “Rainbow School Toilet” programme. It was aimed at introducing modern toilets in schools and providing hygiene training. To date, 15 Rainbow School toilets have been constructed. At present, WTO is working alongside the Ministry of Education, China, to adopt the same model for over 200,000 schools.

Mr. Sim has been a supporter of India’s Swachh Bharat Mission under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendr Modi. Mr. Sim has also launched several initiatives for promoting safe sanitation in India. In 2015, in association with Reckitt, the British health and hygiene products giant, his WTO established the first Toilet College for sanitation workers in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh. The second Toilet College was established in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad in 2018 and now WTO is planning to expand this college to five other states. These colleges educate locals and sanitation workers on the importance of good hygiene practices.

The WTO has put proper machinery and protocols in place for the training of the sanitation workers and providing them skill training for alternate livelihood.

Time magazine named Mr Sim as ‘Hero of the Environment’ in 2008. The National Environment Agency of Singapore awarded him the Singapore Green Plan Award in 2012.

Jack Sim, who has done extensive work on safe sanitation in India, will join an esteemed panel of guests at Mission Paani’s World Toilet Day event to share his vision to address sanitation challenges in the country. Mission Paani, an initiative by News18 and Harpic India, aims to amplify all efforts towards safe water, sanitation and hygiene for all.

