Kapil Pillai: Leading Reckitt’s initiatives for safe sanitation and hygiene

The access to safe water and sanitation is the backbone of a healthy economy, yet is woefully accessible in India for a large section of population. Besides the Centre and state governments, several corporate houses and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) are working to address the challenges towards access to safe drinking water and sanitation for all.

British health and hygiene product major, Reckitt, has been working for a healthier and cleaner India through its various initiatives under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) framework. Reckitt is successfully running various awareness programmes, water conservation and safe sanitation campaigns across states in India. The social welfare schemes backed by a robust marketing strategy have created a huge impact in improving water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) practices.

The vision and leadership of Kapil Pillai, Regional Marketing Director, South Asia – Hygiene, Reckitt, has amplified the reach and impact of the programmes for clean water, safe sanitation and hygiene. In the last few months of his tenure at Reckitt several initiatives have been successfully rolled out on safe sanitation for marginalised sections, livelihood and skill training for sanitation workers along with a successful partnership for Central government’s flagship Swachh Bharat Scheme.

Kapil Pillai joined Reckitt as its Marketing head for Asia in May 2021 with a robust 25 years of experience in sales and marketing domain. Incidentally, he had started his career as the Regional sales manager with Reckitt and Colman (now Reckitt) in Jun 1996 where he continued to serve for over 3 years.

An Indian Institute of Management Kolkata (IIMK) graduate, Mr. Pillai quickly rose in his career ladder after his first stint at Reckitt and Colman. Initially, he spent 6 years in sales roles and marketing roles before joining the Godrej group. From General Manager, Sales and Customer Services to Chief Marketing Officer of India Business, it was a phenomenal rise for him over 15 years in multiple Sales, Marketing and Business leadership roles at Godrej. He was Vice President Marketing for the Hair Care and Fabric Care Business between 2012 and 2014. He led the marketing division for the Hair care products segment before leading the marketing operations for domestic business.

From 2010 to 2012, he was leading marketing initiatives for the home care (Household Insecticides and Fabric Care) business. As marketing lead of the Home care business, he has been instrumental in building the Goodnight, Hit and Ezee brand franchises. Pillai’s focus has always been on category and franchise creation leading to a growth in market share.

He was appointed as the Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Marketing for India of Godrej Consumer Products division in February 2017. He stepped down from his position at Godrej and joined as the Chief Executive Officer of Sesa Care Pvt Ltd in 2018.

Kapil Pillai, being a leader in marketing strategies, will share his insight to address the challenges regarding access to clean drinking water, sanitation and hygiene plaguing

India at the Mission Paani’s World Toilet Day event. His expertise in health and hygiene products will add impetus to the Mission Paani’s awareness campaign for safe sanitation and hygiene.

Mission Paani, an initiative of News18 in association with Harpic India, has been creating awareness for access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene for all Indians. The campaign aims to amplify all efforts towards availability of clean drinking water, safe sanitation and hygiene.

