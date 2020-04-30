Key Lessons COVID-19 Pandemic has Taught Us in the Last 2 Months

It began in China, and initially all we did was look at the news and feel bad of the people there. Little did we know that in a month it will hit us and change our lives in such drastic ways. Things have changed so much in the last two months. The way we interact with people, the way we work, the way we shop, travel or eat outside; it has all undergone major changes. And due to this, we have also realised the importance of a lot of things we maybe took for granted before.

How Fragile Economy is

When you see people being laid off, getting salary cuts, migrant workers running out of jobs and wanting of one meal, our heart goes out to them. But the way it is, we have realized how utterly fragile the economy is, as how it is entirely unsustainable without the work-force or prolonged lockdowns.

Importance of Human Interaction for Good Mental Health

Self isolation has also invoked the sense of community in all of us. Not being able to communicate like you used to, no meeting people in office, at bars, at concerts or even gather around for a cup of tea at a roadside tea stall; all of these things that became a part of our ‘mundane lives’ now become so much more important. Hopefully we see the truth and don’t take it for granted once we have it back again.

Taking Care of Environment is Not That Difficult

Oceans and rivers have cleaned up. Residential areas are seeing the return of wildlife. The quality of air has improved drastically. The ozone layer has started repairing itself. If we really don’t see how important it is, and how we human beings can save the environment if we have to, then all of this was for nothing. We need to be cognizant of this important factor even when the lockdown opens up and we resume our lives.

How important water is, and how dangerous the lack of it is:

A simple act of washing your hands regularly for 20 seconds at a time has revealed the weak water infrastructure we have, and made the water crisis glaringly obvious to those who didn’t believe it existed. When millions of people in the country can’t have access to clean water to wash their hands in the middle of a pandemic, the alarm bells should be ringing high and loud. Along with doing our bit by saving as much water as we can, we need to educate ourselves about water conservation by checking out initiatives such as Harpic News18 Mission Paani, and know how to contribute.

Let’s not go back to normal. Let’s create a new normal once this is all over.