Know Your Water Footprint and Help Fight Against Climate Change

It’s 2020, the year where things aren’t quite going right. From a global pandemic to earthquakes and cyclones, we are seeing it all. All of this might be an indication, a wake-up call for us to stop taking nature for granted. We all are familiar with global warming, climate change and there’s conversation about carbon footprints, about our energy consumption but have we ever given a thought to our water footprint? A water footprint is an indicator that looks at both the direct and indirect water use of an individual, business, community, city or country.

Direct water use is the water we see coming out of the tap: the fresh water we use each day for drinking, cooking, showering, washing dishes and clothes and gardening. Indirect water use is the water that is used to manufacture the goods that we consume or produce, and the services that we use, as well as all of the water that is made unusable by pollution or wasted by non-use. That includes all of the water used to grow the food that we eat, to produce the things we use in daily life. Each person indirectly consumes anywhere between 1,500 and 10,000 litres of water per day, depending on where they live and their consumption habits.

Measuring our water footprint can give us a clear picture of how water is used in today's society, and help us come up with strategies for more sustainable water usage.

Here are some ways in which we can save water:

Attach a shower head to tap fittings

Fitting a water-saving showerhead to your tap will still give you enough water and spray to clean effectively, meaning you use less water even when washing the tough stuff.

Use a bucket

Place a bucket in the shower. The buckets are placed under the showerhead will catch all that excess water that normally goes down the drain while you wait for the water to heat up.

Treat your wastewater at home

All the water that trickles down the drain after you use it can actually be a boon for the garden. Leftover water from the bathroom, kitchen and laundry is mixed with detergents, oil and dirt and is generally not appropriate for use in the garden in its waste form. However, with proper filtering and treatment it can be highly beneficial for crops.

Use eco-friendly cleaning products

Using biodegradable cleaners (natural items such as lemon, tea tree oil, baking soda and vinegar) as well as phosphate-free detergents also helps to reduce water consumption and is less harmful to the environment.

Do your bit, for yourself as well as the world. Become aware. Join initiatives like Harpic News18 Mission Paani and see all that they are doing. Log on to the website and make a difference. Every step counts. The present as well as the future, is in your hands. Keep it clean, and stay safe!