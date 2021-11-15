Laxmi Narayan Tripathi: The activist who fought against all odds for social change

Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, the first transgender to represent Asia-Pacific at a United Nations task meeting, has been playing a crucial role in uplifting the lives of the LGBTQ and transgender communities in India for over a decade now. Not only that, she is also an actress, a dancer, a motivational speaker and a writer.

Laxmi was born a biological male in Thane, Maharashtra in 1978. She graduated in arts from Mumbai’s Mithibai College and then acquired a postgraduate degree in Bharatanatyam. She also worked in multiple dance videos for Bollywood director and scriptwriter Ken Ghosh.

Laxmi turned into a transgender rights activist in early 2000s. In 2002, she was appointed as the president of Mumbai based DAI Welfare Society, the first registered organisation in South Asia working for the welfare of the eunuchs. Three years later in 2005, the then-Maharashtra home minister RR Patil imposed a ban on bars in Mumbai. Laxmi led protests against the decision which affected the livelihood of bar dancers across Mumbai. Though the home minister’s decision stood, the protests, in a real sense, started Laxmi’s journey as an activist.

Then in 2007, Laxmi started a non-profit organization for the welfare of sexual minorities in India, Astitva. Her lengthy fight to get transgender rights recognised came to an end in 2014, when the Supreme Court of India recognised them as the ‘third gender’.

The transgenders were provided with government benefits and quota in education as well as jobs, paving the way for a better standard of life for the transgender community in India. She was also part of the petition in the Supreme Court to repeal Article 377 of the Indian Penal Code which regarded homosexuality as a crime. It was finally annulled in 2018.

Laxmi continues to work for the betterment of the transgender and LGBTQ communities in the country and even became the chief of a Hindu religious order, the Kinnar Akhara. She is the first Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhara.

She has featured in multiple TV shows and documentaries to create awareness among the general population for transgenders. She wrote an autobiography, “Me Hijra, Me Laxmi” which was published in 2012 and then co-authored her biography, Red Lipstick.

Laxmi also played a crucial role as a transgender team scaled a Himalayan peak (Friendship Peak) in 2020. She was also part of the famous TV reality show, Bigg Boss in 2011 and featured in an award-winning Bollywood movie on transgenders ‘Queens! Destiny Of Dance’.

Thanks to the Supreme Court’s 2014 decision of recognizing transgenders as the third gender, Laxmi adopted two children, is married to transmale bodybuilder Aryan Pasha and currently lives in Thane.

Mission Paani, an initiative by News18 and Harpic India, advocates access to clean drinking water, safe sanitation and hygiene for all. The campaign aims to create awareness by amplifying all individual efforts for providing clearn water and safe sanitation to all.

Transgenders often face discrimination due to social and cultural biases when it comes to access to safe water and sanitation. Most of them belong to marginalised sections of the society and safe sanitation as well as hygiene is a big concern for them. India’s mission for inclusive and sustainable sanitation needs inclusion of the transgender community in all programmes.

Laxmi Narayan Tripathi will share her views and solutions on the issues of access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene with respect to transgenders at the Mission Paani’s World Toilet Day event. Log on and be a part of the Mission Paani movement.

