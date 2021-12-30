Leading clean water and sanitation initiatives for Reckitt

Access to clean water, safe sanitation and hygiene is a tough battle for many in India, specifically for the poverty stricken people and marginalised communities. The lack of basic sanitation facilities turns out to be a huge burden on public health every year. The Central government launched Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) in 2014 for providing access to toilets to all rural households. Apart from the government, many non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and corporate houses are doing their bit for providing access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene. The agenda is to make clean drinking water and safe sanitation available to all Indians.

British health and hygiene product major, Reckitt, has emerged as a dependable partner for many organisations to roll out initiatives for improving water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) practices across India. Global Category Director for Reckitt, Timo Oluschinsky, is the man behind the elaborated plan of action for the success of safe sanitation, clean water and hygiene initiatives in India. The programmes launched by Rekitt will help India achieve maximum coverage of improved WASH practices.

Timo, a global marketing leader with over 15 years of experience in brand management, has been working with Reckitt for over a decade. He has served in various roles at Reckitt learning the tricks of the trade inside out. After graduating from Private Hochschule für Wirtschaft und Technik in Germany he worked with Mars Incorporated for two years before joining Reckitt in 2007.

From his first role as a brand manager to his recent elevation to the position of Global Category Director, everything he did made Reckitt a more familiar name in the health, hygiene and nutrition industry. Timo has worked for Reckitt in different capacities all around the world. Be it Germany, Canada, United States or United Kingdom, he has served in different regions.

Accumulating wisdom from all these different markets has honed his expertise and skills to climb the corporate ladder. Timo is presently responsible for brand positioning, strategy and innovation pipeline for Reckitt’s global hygiene category products.

Amid all of his success Timo Oluschinsky has distributed the knowledge he has gained by authoring a popular book written in German ‘Humor im viralen Marketing’ (The Role Of Humor For Successful Viral Marketing). The same was also his dissertation topic. In this book he has explored the possibilities of effectively using humour for a marketing strategy.

Mission Paani, an initiative by News18 in collaboration with Harpic India, aims to create awareness towards water conservation, safe sanitation and hygiene in India. To make Mission Paani a huge success a consumer centric strategy is required that can drive people to be more aware about water conservation and safe sanitation practices. Timo Oluschinsky is known for producing top notch unique solutions for maximum reach of campaigns on water, sanitation and hygiene.

