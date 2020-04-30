Lessons From Quarantine: In Post Covid-19 World, Do We Go Back to Old Normal or Create New Yardsticks?

History has seen humanity go through a horde of ups and downs. Wars have been fought. Massive recessions have broken the backs of economies. Pandemics have taken lives in the millions. What always follows is a reset; a new way of looking at life. Currently, we are all in isolation, working from home, and adapting to our new social distancing prone lives. We are developing new habits that have less to do with others and more to do with ‘the self’.

What happens when we are free? Will be go back to ‘normalcy’, or learn something from our quarantine time, become more empathetic, and create a new normal that might be better than what was before?

When we see pictures of rivers and oceans being sparkling clean due to lack of humans, does that mean we will be more considerate towards nature when we get out?

When we see the air quality getting purer by the day, does this mean we will be more conscious of our travelling habits and try minimize pollution as much as we can?

When we see how important water as a resource is, and how some people don’t have access to clean water for the small act of just ‘washing their hands regularly to stay safe’, will we wake up to the water crisis we are facing?

Will we become better human beings? Will we be more empathetic and work towards nature conservation, climate change, and create awareness regarding water conservation, just like Harpic News18 Mission Paani is doing right now?

This is all conjecture right now. But the chance to make a huge change is greater now than ever before. The new normal is in our own hands.