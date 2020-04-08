Let’s Put Aside Panic and Work Together to Fight Water Crisis, Covid-19

It is true that one’s true character is revealed when you keep your wherewithal during times of distress. Be it crisis management on a global level or a mere house emergency, taking stock of everything and acting rationally during calamities is the mark of a level head.

So in these times where panic is right around the corner, we need to acknowledge and appreciate the ones who don’t panic. We need to salute those who are rational enough to think of the bigger picture in the midst of a pandemic. These instances were made very clear in the last few weeks, where in spite of the media being inundated with the news of COVID-19, many didn’t avoid or ignore the other relevant issues and causes other than this current one.

World Water Day, held on March 22 every year, faced stiff competition this year for media space. But thankfully, many organisations and a lot of individuals spelt it out for everyone online and managed to still spread awareness about the water crisis, the importance of saving water, and how to help everyone do the same.

Earth Hour was also in the news. The one thing that has emerged out of this chaos is that people have started taking the issues of the environment a little more seriously. They are starting to appreciate the beauty of an earth that is not intruded upon by humans, traffic and pollution. Earth Hour was observed and appreciated, and the solidarity of humans yet again won.

The amount of news about saving water while washing hands for 20 seconds is a welcome surprise. It is heartwarming to see people standing up for issues at a time when there are other issues in the limelight. Initiatives like Harpic News18 Mission Paani are one of those constant reminders that persistently try to create awareness around the water crisis and the conservation we need to do in order to not aggravate it.

All of this means one thing. We will get past this crisis.