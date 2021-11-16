Man on a mission to provide clean water and sanitation for all

India has made significant progress in access to safe drinking water and sanitation facilities in recent years but a large part of the population still doesn’t have these basic amenities.

Water.org, a United States based global non-profit, has been working towards improving access to safe drinking water and sanitation in India.

Water.org, under the leadership of its Managing Director, Manoj Gulati, has been playing a phenomenal role in improving the access to safe water in India through its various innovative solutions including Watercredit initiative.

The Watercredit scheme provides small and affordable loans for people to build drinking water and sanitation solutions at home. Under the WaterCredit initiative, the American non-profit is working with credit institutions, Banks and non-banking financial institutions (NBFCs) in India to make these loans available to poor people.

The Watercredit programme puts microfinance tools to work in the water and sanitation sector in collaboration with self-help groups (SHGs) and social institutions. In association with 113 partners, Water.org has mobilized small loans and financial resources for people to avail household water and sanitation solutions. Around 14 million people across 12 states have benefitted under this initiative and the credit goes to Manoj Gulati for this massive collaboration and spectacular success.

Gulati has played a pivotal role in ensuring strategic partnerships with different organisations in India. He is the brain behind shaping up the Watercredit initiative in India and creating a huge impact at the grassroots. The initiative in partnership with different financial institutions has offered cost-effective monetary assistance to the weaker sections of society for sanitation solutions and access to safe water.

Gulati’s team leverages strategic data and evidence for new innovative models to deal with the problem of water scarcity. He is committed to imparting best practices, offering specialised assistance and engaging in productive collaborations to mitigate the water crisis in India.

With over 25 years of experience in Information Technology, supply chain

management and development sectors he has pioneered Water.org’s operations in India over the years. Prior to joining Water.org, Gulati was the Senior Director for South East Asia region and Country Director for India for SightLife. He was instrumental in scaling operations for over 17 eye banks in the region during his tenure with SightLife.

A MBA from the Fuqua School of Business, Duke University, Manoj, also serves on the steering committee for the India Sanitation Coalition of FICCI and is the Chair of ISC Credit Financing Working Group. Before joining the development sector, Gulati was working with Gartner Inc, a global advisory firm.

Manoj Gulati will be part of Mission Paani’s World Toilet Day event. Gulati’s expertise on enabling poor and marginalised sections of the society towards access to safe drinking water and sanitation will accelerate the efforts for safe drinking water, sanitation and hygiene for all. The objective of Mission Paani, an initiative by News18 and Harpic India, is that ‘every Indian should have access to safe water and

sanitation’. The campaign aims to amplify all efforts and create awareness towards safe water, sanitation and hygiene.

Be a part of the movement and join Mission Paani initiative.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.