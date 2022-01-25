Manoj Dhas: Leading his community through awareness to a better life

Manual scavenging is not only denigrating, as the Supreme Court noted in 2014 but also it’s dangerous. Workers are exposed to hazardous gases such as methane and ammonia while working which in most of the cases results in life threatening diseases. The situation was no different for sanitation worker Manoj Dhas.

Manoj Dhas used to clean chamber choke-ups and manholes without any gear or gloves. He used his bare hands to do it.

“I used to clean chamber choke-ups and manholes with my bare hands. And of course, they were all reeking hazardous gases, leading to diseases of all sorts. I had zero knowledge about safety measures. And despite all of this, my income was extremely irregular,” says Manoj.

However, his training at Harpic World Toilet College, Aurangabad changed his life forever. He is no longer cleaning drains manually and he is well aware of all safety norms. He owns a brand new suction machine.

Manoj learnt about the safety standards and use of equipment for sanitation work at Harpic World Toilet College. He has realised that he could earn much more money with a machine instead of working manually.

“I knew I had to purchase my own machine to earn better and, today, I’ve managed to do that for myself. I’m now one of the finest earners in the sanitation business,” says Manoj proudly.

The stigma and social discrimination attached to the sanitation work prompted Manoj to do something for his community. “We have to work in dirt, while people’s harsh attitudes and insults only serve as salt to the wounds,” says Manoj.

Manoj now has partnered with an NGO, along with HWTC, to help his community of sanitation workers and has been working on various welfare projects with them, to help eradicate the stigma attached to sanitation.

The Harpic World Toilet College was established by Reckitt, the British health and hygiene products giant, in August 2018 in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad city for the training of sanitation workers. So far the college has trained hundreds of sanitation workers like Manoj, who are now working with different organisations.

‘101 Stories of Inspiration’, a coffee table book, carries many stories of transformation of sanitation workers. The book was launched at the Mission Paani World Toilet Day event on November 19, 2021.

