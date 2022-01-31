Manual Scavenger Chhaya Salve’s fight to provide better education to her children

Chhaya Sanjay Salve used to work as a manual scavenger and life was very difficult for her. She was not able to earn enough money to make ends meet. Only for her children she wanted a better paying and stable job. Once an incident pushed her over the edge to look for something better than the sanitation work.

One day one of her children fell sick and had to be admitted to a hospital. Chhaya needed to borrow some money for the medical expenses but everyone refused as they believed that she would not be able to pay them back. This was a turning point for Chhaya and while she was desperately looking for other livelihood options, the training programme at Harpic World Toilet College (HWTC), Aurangabad came to her rescue.

“I was working as a cleaner, but everything was very makeshift. One time, one of my kids fell sick and was admitted to the hospital. I needed to borrow some money, but everyone refused because they believed I wouldn’t be able to pay them back. This episode pushed me to look for something concrete by way of work. I didn’t want any of my children to end up scavenging,” recalls Chhaya.

Chhaya, herself, had to fight her in-laws to go to work. But things changed after her training at HWTC. After her training at the college she got a job at Hedgewar Hospital, Aurangabad, and began earning twice of what she used to get earlier.

“They are now so proud, they want to support me in every way they can—they even insisted I carry on working during the pandemic,” says Chhaya.

Chhaya started working for her children, to secure their future and put them through a good school. “I have succeeded in doing that,” she smiles.

The Harpic World Toilet College in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad has been instrumental in changing the lives of many sanitation workers like Chhaya. The college was started, in August 2018, in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad by Reckitt, the British health and hygiene products giant, in association with Jagaran Pehel and World Toilet College, Singapore. The college in its first year trained 3200 sanitation workers. Most of the sanitation workers trained at the college have got jobs in different organisations.

‘101 Stories of Inspiration’, a coffee table book, compiles many stories of transformation of sanitation workers like Chhaya Sanjay Salve. The book was launched at Mission Paani World Toilet Day event on November 19, 2021.

Mission Paani, a News 18 – Harpic India initiative, is a campaign on water, sanitation and hygiene for all.

Join the Mission Paani movement.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.