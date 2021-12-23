Manual Scavenger to Padma Shri Awardee: The inspiring journey of Usha Sharma

Manual scavenging has been a scourge on Indian civilisation since the dawn of time. It is the process of manually cleaning, hauling, disposing of or otherwise managing human excreta from dry latrines and sewers. Manual scavenging is tied to India’s caste system, with so-called lower castes being expected to do this work. Manual scavengers are among India’s poorest and most vulnerable communities.

Usha Sharma, a resident of Rajasthan’s Alwar district used to work as a manual scavenger till 2003. “I was married oﬀ at 10 and was pushed into manual scavenging, which was the only livelihood my family had known for generations. I would clean the night soil, and we were treated as untouchable,” Usha says. Now, she has become an inspiration to all.

Usha heads a prestigious NGO, Sulabh International Social Service Organisation.

Usha’s life changed dramatically when she met a social reformer and founder of Sulabh International, Dr Bindeshwar Pathak, who has helped thousands of women like Usha transform their lives by training them to ﬁnd other livelihood options, like embroidery and stitching.

“I was fortunate to be rehabilitated by Sulabh and I now work as a motivator with them, educating the masses about the importance of safe sanitation and social equality,” she explains.

She learnt diﬀerent skills like food processing, stitching, mehndi designing and much more at Nai Disha for an alternate livelihood. Soon she became a formidable public speaker after raising her voice against the practice of manual scavenging. She travelled to the United States, Paris, South Africa and several other places to raise awareness on the conditions of India’s manual scavengers.

Usha received the prestigious Padma Shri award, India’s third civilian honour, in 2020 for her contribution to the transformation and upliftment of sanitation workers. Usha is no longer the untouchable woman; she now attends conferences and meetings both in India and abroad and even represents India at international gatherings. “I am now invited to upper caste households for weddings,” Usha says proudly. “In fact, I recently even changed my surname!”

On November 20, Usha Sharma joined Mission Paani's World Toilet Day event and shared her vision for inclusive and safe sanitation for all.

Mission Paani, an initiative by News18 and Harpic India, aims to advocate access to clean water, safe sanitation and hygiene for all. The campaign aims at bringing all eﬀorts together for the availability of clean drinking water, safe sanitation and hygiene.

A book on lives that were changed and transformed under Harpic India’s initiative was launched on the occasion of World Toilet Day. ‘101 Stories of Inspiration’, a coﬀee table book, chronicles the lives of sanitation workers who were trained at the Harpic World Toilet College in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad are now living a digniﬁed life. Join the Mission Paani Initiative.

