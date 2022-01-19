Meet Pramod Ramesh Pradhan: Once a manual scavenger, now a fire safety officer

Pramod Ramesh Pradhan spent his 20s feeling aimless and dejected. He used to clean drains and believed that the rest of his life would be spent in penury. However, things changed for the better after Pramod received training at Harpic World Toilet College in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad.

“I spent my 20s feeling aimless, dejected. I was cleaning drains, people would pretend I didn’t exist and I believed I would live the rest of my life in penury, ” recalls Pramod.

After his training, Pramod got placed as a housekeeper at a Fire Safety Station in Aurangabad but he had even greater expectations. He further pursued his education and enrolled for a fire safety certification course. Today he is a proud certified fire safety officer.

“As soon as I enrolled, I saw a shift in my attitude. HWTC gave me hope for a better life.

When the opportunity arose, I grabbed it and enrolled for a diploma in Fire Safety and now I can proudly say I’m a professional fire safety officer,” says Pramod.

India’s first toilet college was established in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad in August 2018 by Reckitt, the British health and hygiene products giant. The college was established with an aim to train the sanitation workers in safety norms and to enable them to find sustainable employment. In the first year of the operation the college trained 3200 sanitation workers.

‘101 Stories of Inspiration’, a coffee table book, carries many stories of success and transformation of sanitation workers like Sairam. The book was launched at the Mission Paani World Toilet Day event on November 19, 2021.

News18 and Harpic India’s Mission Paani initiative is a campaign for universal access to adequate sanitation, clean water and hygiene for all.

Log on to https://www.news18.com/mission-paani/ and join the movement.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.