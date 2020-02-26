Meet the water warriors of India

We are waking up to the water crisis lately. But imagine, the deep rural areas have been facing the same situation since forever. Getting help for them, or to them, has been a task and in the process, many farmers across generations have tried their best and failed. So what does it take, to give these water-starved rural miles hope, and enable them to achieve water sufficiency?

This episode is about two such men, two heroes born in different periods and in different areas, but had the same will and persistence; who enabled and guided communities in these rural areas to become the change themselves, and curb the water scarcity problem as much as they can.

Watch their inspiring story below:

