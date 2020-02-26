Take the pledge to vote

mission paani
Meet the water warriors of India

2 heroes born in different Areas and time but had the same will to enabled and guided communities in these rural areas to become the change themselves.

News18

Updated:February 26, 2020, 11:25 AM IST
Meet the water warriors of India
2 heroes born in different Areas and time but had the same will to enabled and guided communities in these rural areas to become the change themselves.

We are waking up to the water crisis lately. But imagine, the deep rural areas have been facing the same situation since forever. Getting help for them, or to them, has been a task and in the process, many farmers across generations have tried their best and failed. So what does it take, to give these water-starved rural miles hope, and enable them to achieve water sufficiency?

This episode is about two such men, two heroes born in different periods and in different areas, but had the same will and persistence; who enabled and guided communities in these rural areas to become the change themselves, and curb the water scarcity problem as much as they can.

Watch their inspiring story below:

