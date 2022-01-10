Menstrual Hygiene Management: Why access to safe sanitation is vital

Menstrual hygiene is important for the health of women and girls. In rural areas, lack of awareness as well as social taboo around menstruation remains as a major challenge when it comes to menstrual hygiene management (MHM). At the same time lack of access to safe water and sanitation worsens the situation for women and girls.

Despite the massive success of the Central government’s flagship Swachh Bharat Mission programme in providing access to toilets, menstrual hygiene remains a major issue in some parts of the country, specifically in rural areas. Around 11 crore toilets were built in rural areas which gave the much needed access to safe sanitation. However, in some areas the lack of water supply emerged as a major disadvantage for a large section of the society, specifically for women and girls.

Access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene is critical for sexual and reproductive health of women. Due to lack of hygienic sanitation women face many health issues like diarrhoea, malnutrition, urinary tract infection (UTI) and soil transmitted infections among others. The social, gender and cultural biases surrounding menstruation still make the situation tough for women.

Mere access to toilets is not enough. Menstrual hygiene management needs the toilets to have facilities to change pads in privacy, availability of soap and water for washing and systems for disposal of used materials like sanitary pads. Therefore there is a need for availability of water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) facilities at home, school, place of work and public places for women with Menstrual hygiene management amenities. The toilets should include pad vending machines and incinerators. However, in many parts, mostly in rural areas and small towns toilets lack such conveniences for menstruating women.

The hygiene needs of women require availability of soap and water in toilets, safe disposal systems for materials like sanitary pads, shelves to store personal items and a friendly infrastructure for the menstruating women.

The Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) is a policy intervention in the right direction. The Swachh Bharat Mission Guidelines states that ‘issues relating to menstrual hygiene are to be focused’ under the programme. The guidelines also acknowledge that women suffer due to the ‘absence of knowledge about safe practices on Menstrual Hygiene Management’. There is a provision for allocation of funds to conduct information, education and communication (IEC) campaigns to raise awareness.

If women will have better access to clean water and sanitation with proper facilities during their periods, this will help in keeping the whole community healthy as women are primary caregivers to the family members.

Though the government is trying to improve the situation by providing safe sanitation facilities, many toilets fail to meet the needs of the menstruating women. Going forward focus should shift to menstrual hygiene management after the unprecedented success of the first phase of Swachh Bharat Mission.

