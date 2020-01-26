Mission Paani is going to Davos 2020: What you can expect

The stage is set. The world is looking. And Harpic news18 Mission Paani is all set to make a statement that will resonate with the world as much as it has till now, in India where the campaign has tirelessly worked towards raising awareness around the rising water crisis. And now, it’s time to go global.

Mission Paani is going to make its presence felt at Davos, where the World Economic Forum celebrates its 50th anniversary. In a meet where over 3000 dignitaries, politicians, activists, world leaders, and businessmen gather to discuss on the year’s theme of “Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World’, Mission Paani will bring to the fore the issues of water scarcity, sanitation issues, and sustainability. It will be a part of prestigious panels with the who’s who of the world as they discuss and address the water crisis in India as well as the world.

Among the reputed panelists will be Deepak Bagla, Managing Director and CEO, Invest India

, Eleanor Allen (CEO, Water For People), Miguel Veiga Pestana, SVP Corporate Affairs & Sustainability, RB Hygiene Home, &c Prabhat Pani, Director of Partnerships, Tata Trusts; who will be hosted by Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor of CNBC TV18 as they discuss on the global agenda of water.

Among other forums, panels and interviews where Mission Paani will be involved, here’s a taste of what you can expect from Davos, 2020:

Shereen Bhan lead Fabrice Beaulieu, EVP Marketing, R&D and Sustainability for RB Hygiene Home, into a one-on-one interview, getting his thoughts on the global POV on business on purpose, followed by an interview with Miguel Veiga Pestana, Global Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Head, RB.

Among the highlights of the forum, CNBC is touted to lead a panel as they talk about Mission Paani as a movement to address the water crisis in India, and also try decipher innovative strategies and design thinking in order to effectively put the movement in play, and produce lasting social impact along with delivering on KPIs. The tentative members of the panel for now are Narasimhan Eswar, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, RB Hygiene Home, South Asia, Prabhat Pani -- Director of Partnerships, Tata Trusts, Meena Narula -- India CEO, Water for People, Jakob Trollback -- CEO of The New Division, designer of the UN Sustainable Development Goals framework and Charity: Water.

The penultimate day tentatively consists of a panel where attendees like, Sukhleen Aneja, CMO & Marketing Director, RB Hygiene Home, South Asia, and Alice Moore, Global Category Director, Harpic are expected to be in conversation with young trendsetters and other global shapers. The topics of discussion might include discussing different point of views on water, sustainability and how to curb the global water crisis, and how Mission Paani is performing the much needed task of creating awareness around it back in India.

Stay tuned for timely updates and the confirmed schedule on Davos 2020, and how Mission Paani is creating conversations around the crisis we face at the World Economic Forum.

