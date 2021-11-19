Mission Paani unveils India’s first-ever pledge for clean water and sustainable sanitation

Mission Paani, a path-breaking initiative by Network 18 and Harpic India to promote water conservation, safe sanitation and hygiene, on the occasion of World Toilet Day brought the country together including celebrities, sportspersons and activists to take a pledge to uphold India’s first-ever Preamble for safe water and sustainable sanitation for all.

Access to clean water and safe sanitation is important for a healthier nation and this would become the most critical human rights component in the country’s development in future. The News 18-Harpic India campaign, Mission Paani, pioneers India’s first-ever pledge for inclusive sanitation and champions the cause of clean water, sanitation and hygiene for all in India.

Mission Paani as a platform brings together the experts and activists across sectors including communities, corporates, NGOs, water and sanitation warriors, change-makers and celebrities to amplify all efforts towards access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene.

At the Mission Paani’s World Toilet Day event some of the notable personalities have taken the pledge for ensuring safe sanitation for all like renowned lyricist Kausar Munir, hockey player Savita Punia, cricketer Smriti Mandhana and Indian hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, parathlete and table tennis player Bhavina Patel and boxer Lovlina Boroghain among others.

The pledge taken on World Toilet Day 2021 is a testament to the initiative’s commitment to promoting the best sanitation practices in the country as well as creating awareness regarding water management and conservation.

The grand event also witnesses the esteemed presence of veterans like the honourable Union minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, honourable speaker of the Lok Sabha, Om Birla, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Harivansh Narayan Singh, renowned actor Akshay Kumar and other important personalities from the sanitation sector, environment warriors, stakeholders from the government, industry experts among others.

The pledge and preamble framed by Mission Paani to ensure sustainable sanitation and clean water for all in India.

THE SANITATION PLEDGE

We, the people of India, pledge to strive for a cleaner and healthier world.

To protect ourselves from disease,

To have sustained sanitary habits

To have access to clean toilets and water

for all our citizens.

SUSTAINABLE SANITATION- PREAMBLE

We, the people of India, stand together in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner and healthier world.

We pledge-

To protect our communities from disease,

To fight for sustainable sanitation,

To ensure access to safe toilets and water is a right,

And leave no one behind.

We pledge to make every effort to make the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ and the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ successful.

To CREATE a ‘Jan Andolan’ to educate each other on the use of water, and to move towards sustainable and safe sanitation behaviors.

To STRIVE for the dignity of a billion plus Indians and to leave no one behind.

We pledge to DELIVER our promise of keeping India Samagra Swachh with greater responsibility in COVID times, and forever more.

The pledge ceremony has unified the voices across different states and domains like large corporations, NGOs, communities, celebrities and chief decision-makers.

With this, Mission Paani has united the country to take a pledge to uphold India’s first-ever Preamble for safe water and sanitation security for every Indian. The initiative is of the firm opinion that safe water and safer toilets mean a healthier nation and this drive will play an essential role in improving the lives of citizens across the length and breadth of the nation.

Mission Paani is observing active participation from individuals of all ages and renowned personalities for a safer and healthier India.

Mission Paani, aims to create awareness and amplify the efforts at all levels to ensure inclusive sanitation for all.

