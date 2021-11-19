Mission Paani's Pledge & Preamble Aims to Leave No One Behind on Journey Towards Sustainable Sanitation

To strive for a cleaner and healthier world while protecting ourselves and others from disease are among the initiatives of the revolutionary Mission Paani pledge to uphold India’s first-ever Preamble to ensure sustainable sanitation for all citizens.

As the world observes World Toilet Day on Friday, the Mission Paani initiative by Network18 and Reckitt will inspire action towards better sanitation for citizens, in a sustainable, equitable manner, cutting across caste and creed privileges in India.

The Harpic – News18 Mission Paani has been an ongoing an initiative towards conserving water and sustaining it for the generations to come. The aim is to change attitudes and behaviour to improve water use efficiency.

One of the most critical human rights issues for the country’s development, safe water, and safer toilets contribute to a healthier nation. Taking this forward, Network18 and Reckitt have come up with India’s first-ever pledge for inclusive sanitation through Mission Paani.

The entire Pledge and Preamble is as follows:

The Sanitation Pledge

We, the people of India, pledge to strive for a cleaner and healthier world.

To protect ourselves from disease,

To have sustained sanitary habits

To have access to clean toilets and water

for all our citizens.

The Sustainable Sanitation Preamble

We, the people of India, stand together in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner and healthier world.

We pledge –

To protect our communities from disease,

To fight for sustainable sanitation,

To ensure access to safe toilets and water is a right,

And leave no one behind.

We pledge to make every effort to make the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ and the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ successful.

To CREATE a ‘Jan Andolan’ to educate each other on the use of water, and to move towards sustainable and safe sanitation behaviors.

To STRIVE for the dignity of a billion plus Indians and to leave no one behind.

We pledge to DELIVER our promise of keeping India Samagra Swachh with greater responsibility in Covid times, and forever more.

India’s sustainability depends on safe water and safe sanitation for EVERYONE. Life without a toilet is unhealthy, dangerous and undignified. Join Harpic and Network18’s Mission Paani’s citizens movement calling for a sanitation revolution.

The Mission Paani Pledge in Hindi:

पानी स्वछता प्रण

हम भारत के वासी

एक स्वच्छ और स्वस्थ विश्व बनाने का,

हर रोग से लड़ने का,

सफाई की ओर बढ़ने का,

और भारत के हर वासी को साफ पानी

और प्रसाधन सुविधाएं दिलाने का

प्रण लेते हैं

देश का सफ़ाई उद्देश्य

हम भारत के वासी

एक स्वच्छ और स्वस्थ विश्व बनाने का

हर रोग से लड़ने का,

समग्र स्वच्छता की ओर बढ़ने का,

और भारत के हर वासी को शुद्ध पेयजल

और समग्र स्वच्छता सुनिश्चित करने का प्रण करते हैं.

हम प्रण करते हैं ‘स्वच्छ भारत अभियान’ और ‘जल जीवन मिशन’ को सफ़ल बनाने का पूर्ण मनोयोग से प्रयास करेंगे

जय स्वच्छता

