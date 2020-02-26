Motivate, Innovate, Recycle: Here’s How to Fight Global Freshwater Crisis Efficiently

While rural and backward areas have struggled for freshwater access for a long time, the crisis made headlines only when the metros and huge cities started feeling the pinch. In India, the top metros are projected to run out of freshwater by 2025 if the current scenario persists. And not just India, the entire world is under this dismal spell of water scarcity. How do we fight it? What measures need to be taken in order for us to stand a fighting chance against a crisis of these gigantic proportions?

Experts across the world have racked their brains and created a list of steps that we as a society need to implement with haste, in order to ensure that we come out on the winning side.

Motivating New Behaviour

Each one of us needs to contribute and it will come with awareness about how this crisis began, how it is persisting, and how everyone can do something to help curb it. And once the awareness sets in, there is an urgent need to make those minuscule changes in consumption patterns, of all sorts; and this is applicable to both, an individual as well as on the industrial level. All that needs to be done as the first step is, motivate this change in everyone.

Innovations in Water Conservation

In some areas, there is less to no access of fresh water. In some areas, rainfall is unpredictable. In some, groundwater is depleting fast. In order to harness these water resources or make systems that are more efficient in assessing the needs and demands of water, we need to, a) make optimum use of old techniques and, b) urgently improvise and come up with newer, better solutions and innovations that work.

Recycle. Recycle. Recycle.

In times like these, when there is a serious dearth of water and we don’t know what the future is like, wasting of already existing resources can prove to be a big mistake. Recycling and reusing water is the need of the hour.

Streamline Agricultural Practices

Seventy per cent of freshwater across the world is used for agriculture. That figure itself should give you an idea as to how streamlining this activity alone would solve a large chunk of the water problem we face today. Farmers need a better understanding of the crisis, need better water reduction deadlines, and the government needs to step in and fund technologies that minimise the use of water in agriculture.

Evaluate Worth of Water

We often take something for granted when it is available easily. A school of thought, which has also been provided support by OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria, is that the price of procuring water needs to be increased. The more expensive it gets, the lesser people waste it or pollute it, and that strain will also help expedite finding new and better ways of utilising the current water resources we have, more optimally.

