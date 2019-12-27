National Rural Drinking Water Programme Gets a Boost. Will it End Misery for Rural Households?

Among all the issues that rural India is facing, the biggest and the one that requires urgent attention is that of water crisis and the lack of clean water. The central government ensured that the problem gets priority in the Union Budget that was announced on July 5, and a substantial amount of Rs 9,150.36 crore has been allocated for the National Rural Drinking Water Programme. Now what is left to be seen is, will this work to end the struggles of the rural households, or will this be another one in the long list of schemes that look extremely good on paper but are implemented weakly and fade away.

The fact that the government has increased the funding by 69 per cent from last year signals towards a change in tide. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also introduced the Jal Jeevan Mission in order to achieve Har Ghar Jal (water supply to every household) by the year 2024.

As the Jal Shakti Ministry takes charge and looks into a strategy that involves integrated supply vs demand water management, local infrastructure will also need to be hand-in-hand with the government initiative.

Apart from this, the ‘Har Khet Ko Paani’ (water for every field) is a separate project that has been allotted Rs 1,111 crore of the total budget. The move comes as a sigh of relief for the rural India whose livelihood depends on the amount of water they receive, not basing it on rains which have turned out to be irregular and insufficient in the last few years. Along with providing water, ‘Har Khet Ko Paani’ will also look at renovating and repairing the already existing water bodies and dams, while also doing its bit in developing groundwater irrigation projects.

It is heartening to see the government sensing the need of the hour and acting on it. Hopefully, this will show results and help rural households not only earn their livelihood with ease, but also help boost the economy which is an agrarian one.

What can we do, sitting at our homes and not facing the exact brunt of the water crisis? Not become complacent. The crisis isn’t limited to the rural areas, and just because you aren’t facing it doesn’t mean you soon won’t. The sooner we wake up, the better. Join Harpic News18 Mission Paani, and become aware of the truth.

