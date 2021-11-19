Om Birla at Mission Paani: Make Swachhta Abhiyan a Part of Your Daily Life Like Mahatma Gandhi

Speaking at the Mission Paani initiative by Network18 and Reckitt, Lok Sabha Om Birla said clean water and safe toilets are the citizens’ right as well as their need. He called for enthusiastic participation of people in various government and other welfare programmes related to water conservation and sanitation efforts.

Taking the first step towards solving the water crisis, Harpic – News18 Mission Paani is an initiative towards saving water and sustaining it for the generations to come. The aim is to change attitudes and behaviour to improve water use efficiency.

One of the most critical human rights issues for the country’s development, safe water, and safer toilets contribute to a healthier nation. Taking this forward, Network18 and Reckitt have come up with India’s first-ever pledge for inclusive sanitation through Mission Paani.

Birla said women in villages are most affected by lack of clean water, who have to travel to long distances to fetch the essential resource. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started committees of women in such needy villages along with programmes to solve the crisis.

The Lok Sabha Speaker further added that people should make the Swachhta Abhiyan should be made a part of people’s daily lives just as Mahatma Gandhi practised.

Mission Paani Pledge

Written by renowned lyricist Kausar Munir, the ‘Sanitation for All Pledge: Safe Toilets, Safe Water, Safe Nation’ calls for the nation to collectively pledge and undertake efforts, at individual and community levels, in cultural and social arenas, in office and at home, to quantifiably promote inclusion systems and mindsets. This is to be done keeping in mind the concerns of under-resourced genders, castes, classes, and abilities.

The pledge keeps with the Swachh Bharat Mission and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal number 3, 6 and 10, to drive awareness that ensures no one is left behind.

