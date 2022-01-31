Once manual scavenger, Kishor Pakhare now helps fellow workers for better living

Manual scavenging is seen as a job to be done by the so-called lower castes in India. People who belong to lower castes are expected to do the scavenging for years which in turn leaves them in poverty and poor health. Despite the long hours of work and risking their lives, the manual scavengers earn a paltry amount.

Sanitation worker Kishor Pakhare was unaware of the fact that he was risking his life by going deep down in clogged drains to clean them.

“I would clean the sewage by going deep into it, without any safety precautions. And all I would get was a paltry 500-600 rupees. I’m not sure what was worse— that I was risking my life for nothing or that I didn’t even know that I was risking it,” recalls Pakhare, who has now abandoned the job for a better living.

Now he works as a trainer at Hegdewar Hospital, in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra after his training at the Hapric World Toilet College. He has over 30 workers under him, whom he considers as his own family.

“My best moments are when I’m providing training—I feel like I’m helping so many people do better for themselves,” says an elated Kishor.

Kishor believes these colleagues to be his chosen family and wants to do everything that he can to help them for a better living.

“Even though my family is now proud of me, when my son was sick and admitted in hospital, not one of them stepped forward to help me—it was these people I work with, who came to my rescue. They are my family, and I want to do everything I can to help them with a better future, too” he says.

A coffee table book ‘101 Stories of Inspiration’ chronicles such stories of success and transformation of the lives of the sanitation workers. The book was unveiled at the Mission Paani World Toilet Day event on November 19, 2021.

Mission Paani, an initiative of News 18- Harpic India, is a campaign for water conservation, safe sanitation and hygiene.

