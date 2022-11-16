Opportunities beckon investors in India's emerging sanitation economy

Diseases and loss of lives due to poor sanitation adversely impact not just the public health of a country, but also create a huge economic burden. India has made significant progress in terms of providing universal access to water and safe sanitation in recent years through the Central government’s flagship schemes like the two phases of Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM-Grameen and SBM-Urban) as well as the Jal Jeevan Mission.

However, to sustain the progress in water and sanitation, there is an urgent need for active participation from the corporate sector. Initiatives for these resources should no longer be seen as welfare or charity programmes, but rather as potential business opportunities that can be explored to the maximum extent.

There are huge investment opportunities in India’s booming sanitation economy and more participation from all stakeholders is needed to mitigate the challenges in ensuring availability of clean water and safe sanitation for all. Given how essential sanitation is, how much state support the sector has, and how many unique, cutting-edge solutions can be developed and released in the market, India is yet to exploit the full potential of the sanitation economy. According to government data, the water and sanitation sector in India has an investment potential worth $287.58 billion across nearly 3000 projects. This means that India is a big market in terms of meeting the demand towards water scarcity and access to improved sanitation solutions.

According to a 2020 report by the sanitation sector industry partnership platform, Toilet Board Coalition, the sanitation economy in India will reach $148.2 billion in 2030. However, the main challenge is to bring all stakeholders together and bridge the gap in investment in order to make the sanitation sector more attractive for investors. This is where large corporations have a significant role to play. More financing from multiple streams along with support from large corporate entities as well as SMEs in the sanitation sector will help India ensure universal and sustainable access to water and sanitation.

Under Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) 2.0, the government has already made a budget outlay of Rs 1.41 crore till 2026 for various initiatives. Apart from these, there is a huge scope for private players and NGOs to play an important role in bridging the gap towards achieving the goal of sustainable sanitation for all. Many startups have already entered the sanitation sector with innovative technology. Moving forward, the ecosystem needs more participation and investment from corporate entities and MNCs for providing support and funding to small businesses and startups to scale activities in the sanitation sector.

There have been many successes so far - from projects focused on providing portable toilets or recycling human waste to businesses that revolve around lending money for toilet construction. The possibilities are too vast in meeting the demand for community and public toilets. Community sanitation requires quick solutions to meet the specific demand of different sections like women or transgender people.

Though several projects have already launched successfully with the deployment of cutting-edge technology, there is a long way ahead in R&D and investments for improving access to safe water and sanitation practices. Private players also have the capabilities suited to make human waste useful via treatment. The field has immense potential that needs to be tapped into.

The sanitation economy has no dearth of avenues - be it logistical support, sanitation bonds for loans to build toilets and sustainable loos or even affordable human waste treatment plants. Going forward, the full potential of India’s emerging sanitation economy can be realized through the synergy and cooperation amongst big corporations and SMEs, as well as through public-private partnership.

Mission Swachhta Aur Paani, a News 18 and Harpic India initiative, advocates the availability and usage of clean water and safe sanitation for all. Let’s all come together and join hands for Mission Swachhta Aur Paani- Mil Kar Lein Ye Zimmedari to ensure sustainable and inclusive sanitation.

A grand Telethon will bring together government representatives, celebrities, artists, change makers, policy experts and youth icons to celebrate the cause on the occasion of World Toilet Day on November 19. Watch the telethon 12 pm onwards at: Mission Swachhta Aur Paani

Read all the Latest News here