Patiala Sanitation worker’s transformation sets an inspiration for all

Many men and women are compelled to take up cleaning jobs simply because they belong to lower castes or come from poor or marginalised families. While males clean manholes and sewage lines, the situation for the Valmiki community’s women is no better. Lack of education, safety gears and exposure to toxic working conditions make the situation worse for sanitation workers.

Situation was no better for Vikas Kumar, a sanitation worker from Patiala, Punjab. Fresh out of school he started looking for a job only at the age of 17. He managed to get a job in Delhi but had to quit due to health issues.

“I got one as an office supervisor in Delhi but lost it due to health issues. So I had to fall back on the same work my parents had done—cleaning drains, working as casual labour, in Patiala. I would wake up in the middle of the night to the stench in my nostrils and the sound of drainage water in my ears. I often dreamt of dead animals and broken glass. I wanted to quit and run, but had no option,” Vikas says narrating his ordeal.

Once a friend informed Vikas, who belongs to the lower caste Valmiki community, about a vacancy at HariBhari Patiala Waste Management, a company working with Patiala Municipal Corporation. “I immediately applied for a ward supervisor’s job and, to my luck, I got selected for it,” he smiles.

Vikas’s focus now is the education of his two daughters, Chahat and Aradhya. “I created a new identity for myself, with dignity and respect, with belief and dedication. My life has turned around, and I want to make theirs even better,” says Vikas.

‘101 Stories of Inspiration’, a coffee table book, contains many stories of transformation of sanitation workers like Vikas. The book was launched at Mission Paani World Toilet Day event on November 19, 2021.

