Payal Kothari, the gut health Champion

Payal Kothari at the age of two was diagnosed with Tuberculosis and went through a nine-month antibiotic treatment which led to her developing ‘leaky gut syndrome’. This resulted in malnourishment which she had to endure till her teen age and later sugar cravings along with junk food made her gain weight. Having her share of struggle with both malnutrition and obesity since an early age, Payal was out to seek a solution to her situation.

The journey which started as a personal realization of emotional and physical well- being has transformed a mission for changing the lives of many people across the world.

Today, Payal Kothari, founder of GutAvatar and INUEN, is one of the few IIN- certified coaches in India who practices Integrative Nutrition and Transformation. The renowned integrative nutritionist and gut health coach began her health and wellness journey with the world’s largest nutrition school, IIN—Institute for Integrative Nutrition, New York, USA.

Payal released her book ‘The Gut: Story of Our Incredible Second Brain’ in March this year. Published by Rupa Publications, The Gut is ‘all about digestion and

health’ and is described as a ‘fascinating guide to help us listen to our gut’. In her book, the author has explained which parts of a human body fall under the gut and how they work in coordination with other parts of our body.

Kothari has published over 150 articles for various publications and she holds practical certification from ACSM (American College of Sports Medicine). She has also been associated with some of the powerful global transformation programmes such as Date with Destiny & Unleash the Power Within with author Tony Robbins.

Payal has also mastered NLP (Neuro-Linguistic Programme) through various international courses. She is now a sought-after speaker at schools, colleges, universities, corporate houses and at several different forums.

Payal Kothari’s The Gut explains the science behind food, digestion, and everything that revolves around it. From simple things like what to eat to closing a huge business deal, the book tells you how to start listening to your gut instincts.

The book is a guide to an adaptive lifestyle. The author has picked up references from her personal experiences and explained the journey of our eating styles. It invokes a realisation call with the current lifestyle that we usually follow.

The author has described the connection our gut has with our brain, and how to maintain and strengthen our gut-brain connection. Payal has touched upon major myths surrounding food and described in detail about the effects of different kinds of foods on your body. The author has shed light on the kind of food you need to have when your mind, body and health goes through major changes – for instance, during pregnancy.

There is also an interesting side of your gut – “gut feeling” – the book tells us and explains what it is and how it works.

She has been a votary of water, sanitation, hygiene and good health. Her vision for nutritious diet, health and hygiene can help India to address the challenges of malnutrition. Through her innovative tools and techniques Kothari helps people for holistic wellness.

Payal Kothari will be part of Mission Paani’s World Toilet Day event to deliberate on the issues of nutrition, safe sanitation and hygiene. She will join an esteemed panel of guests to share her vision for a healthier India. The objective of Mission Paani, an initiative by News18 and Harpic India, advocates access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene for all Indians. The campaign’s objective is to create awareness about all efforts made by individuals, organisations and government bodies towards safe drinking water, sanitation and hygiene.

