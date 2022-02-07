Punjab Sanitation worker Deepak Ved’s transformation sets example for all

Deepak Ved had always dreamt of becoming an officer and doing something big, but destiny had other plans. Deepak wanted to make his parents proud with his work but he was also forced to take up sanitation work.

“My father is a retired sanitation worker from Patiala Municipal Corporation and my mother is a domestic worker. All I wanted to do was make them proud,” says Deepak.

While things didn’t exactly go as Deepak had hoped they would, he is a happy man today. Thanks to his training by HariBhari Patiala Waste Management team. He completed his graduation in 2020 and joined HariBhari Patiala Waste Management as a ward supervisor.

“I monitor door-to-door garbage collection from households, and ensure waste segregation,” explains Deepak.

In a short period of time, after joining his new job, Deepak is being appreciated by his colleagues and the people for whom he works. “In fact, I feel extremely fortunate to be doing the work I do. I am quite popular in the wards I work in, and get a lot of respect from both, the people I work with and the people I work for. I have work, a salary, and dignity,” says Deepak.

‘101 Stories of Inspiration’, a coffee table book compiles many such stories of transformation of youths like Deepak. The book was launched at the Mission Paani World Toilet Day event on November 19, 2021.

