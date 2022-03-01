Punjab sanitation worker’s fight against all odds for a salaried job

Laadi Singh Kesar Singh Ramrasi, a 32-year-old sanitation worker from Patiala, Punjab, was all set to go to college when his dreams were cut short by poverty. To make ends meet, he began working at a construction site. He used to work hard to support his family, but the work was irregular. He took up odd jobs as a sweeper, a sewage worker, drainage cleaner, a construction worker or whatever came his way, just to feed his family.

“Every day, I would travel 17km from my village to the city, but all I made was Rs 400 daily. It was hectic and frustrating,” Laadi recalls.

One day, while working at the Tripadi Labour Chowk in Patiala, Laadi met a HariBhari field officer who was mobilising employees for waste management and composting training and orientation. He was intrigued by the notion of composting and visited the site, which he enjoyed.

Having received his orientation on pit composting, Laadi joined the HariBhari Patiala Waste Management office for a monthly salary as a caretaker of pit composting.

“I am so relieved and grateful to finally have a fixed source of income, to proper work that I enjoy doing, and to be able to fulfill my children’s and family’s wishes,” Laadi says.

‘101 Stories of Inspiration’, a coffee table book chronicles many such stories of transformation of sanitation workers like Laadi Singh. The book was launched at the Mission Paani World Toilet Day event on November 19, 2021.

Mission Paani, an initiative of News 18-Harpic India, is a campaign on water conservation, safe sanitation and hygiene for all.

