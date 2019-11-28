Purification Begins at Home: Here’s How to Ensure Clean Water With These Simple, Effective Tips

Are we facing a national water crisis that threatens to grow worse if left unchecked? Is the government trying its best through initiatives and policies that would help avert the problem? Are you doing enough to be of help? Are you taking precautions in order to consume only hygienic water?

While these questions need a serious analysis, there is no disagreeing with the fact that urban areas in India lack proper infrastructure and management systems when it comes to providing access to water to one and all. And even if you do get access, there is no guarantee that it will be 100 per cent hygienic. Here are some quick tips to ensure that while you are trying to help out everyone during this time of need, you do not forget to help yourself as well. Jot down these quick pointers to purify water:

Boiling:

Primary and Basic. While all may not have access to fancy and high-end water purifiers, fire and gas is more easily available. Boil the water before consuming it. This effective tip is not just for when you are giving it to babies and infants. Grown-ups are also prone to water pollution and the diseases caused by it. Boil to foil the bacteria.

Iodine Solution:

This is a simple technique that gives satisfactory results. All you need to do is use iodine crystals or tablets in the water bottle, shake it well and keep it upside down with its cap slightly ajar for the iodine to flow out. Make sure you take about 30 minutes before you drink it once treated, and also keep it away from pregnant ladies.

Chlorine Drops:

Chlorine kills bacteria. It is one of the cheapest and convenient sources of purifying water. A few drops are all it takes. Again, rest for 30 minutes before you consume and keep away from pregnant women. Also, a few drops are enough for one bottle. An overdose could be harmful to health.

Water Filters:

Although they are expensive and not everyone can afford them, they do a wonderful job of filtering out viruses and bacteria through multiple filters. They need regular maintenance and, in some cases, periodic replacements to ensure efficiency.

Ultraviolet Light:

A rather unique way to purify water, ultraviolet light is a good bacteria killer. Nowadays, we have RO and UV water filters as well. But if you can’t purchase a filter, a UV light stick should also help quite a bit.

