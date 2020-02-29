Rainfall: A Case of Extremes And how we are adding to the chaos

The WHPO released a statement that estimated that by the year 2025, half of the world’s population would be living in areas that have limited to no-access to water. Looking at where we are, and the way it is going, this seems highly plausible. And that is a thought that should scare all of us.

One of the main reasons for this issue is the erratic behavior and pattern of rainfall. And that is all due to global warming. There is no longer denying it. With the temperatures rising, rainfall will become even more and more extreme: if some places experience floods, some will see long phases of drought.

The problem is that we as human beings can’t create water yet, out of nothing. And till we learn how to, we will have to depend on rainwater for all our needs. With water scarcity due to slow rains, a lot of other ugly issues raise their head.

Agriculture is directly affected. As the demand for food isn’t stopping at any point, the next option to maintain food coming is to reach out to groundwater reserves, which are now showing signs of depleting as well.

With less rains, rivers and water reservoirs dry up or the flow decreases, which leads to an increased amount of pollutants, as they settle down and defile the water.

Reduced access to water also leads to less sanitation, which maybe the gateway to a lot of diseases in humans.

With water scarcity, human beings come face to face with a lot more wildlife, who come out and go to places in search of water. With them venturing into habitable areas, a lot of pathogens and disease-bearing viruses are also making their way into the society.

While floods have the obvious harmful effects, dry spells and droughts lead to more frequent wildfires and dust storms, which are again, harmful to humans for obvious reasons.

All of this is a result of climate change and then it trickles down and affects a lot of regions. What we can do is try and help those who are fighting against it, and engage with platforms such as Harpic News18 Mission Paani. Check out what the initiative is doing for spreading awareness around the water crisis.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.