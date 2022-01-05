Ram Namdev Lokhande’s inspiring journey: From manual scavenging to salaried job

Manual scavengers are at risk of asphyxiation from hazardous gases and they are frequently exposed to diseases like cholera, hepatitis, meningitis, jaundice, skin problems and even cardiovascular disease. They frequently do not have access to appropriate safety equipment and gear.

Ram Namdev Lokhande, 37, a sanitation worker, was ignored and treated badly only because of his work. He had no semblance of how to conduct himself and was consumed by abuse and addictions.

The word “manual scavenger” refers to sanitation workers who clean, carry and dispose of untreated human excreta. The Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act of 2013 in India outlawed the practice and made engagement of such workers a criminal offence. However, a lack of execution has resulted in the practice still continuing in numerous parts of the country.

Ram’s training at Harpic World Toilet College in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, resulted in more than just upskilling and enabling him to land a housekeeping position at a hospital. It also led to the complete transformation of perspective and an improvement in his standard of living.

“I am now able to perceive the respect I get from others,” he says. “In fact, as a housekeeper at a hospital, I’ve had the honour to serve people through the pandemic. I’m proud of the work I’ve done,” he added.

Mission Paani's initiative by News18 and Harpic India aims to ensure access to clean water, safe sanitation and hygiene for all.

A book on lives that were transformed under Harpic India’s initiative was recently launched on the occasion of World Toilet Day. ‘101 Stories of Inspiration’, a coﬀee table book, chronicles the lives of sanitation workers who are now living a digniﬁed life after their training at the Harpic World Toilet College.

