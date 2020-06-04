Reduce. Reuse. Recycle.

It’s World Environment Day. And looking at the times we are in right now at a global level, it’s even more urgent for us to take a step back. We, as human beings, need to start taking steps towards repairing the damage done to the environment due to our doings, which in turn has manifested as various crises that will spell doom for us if not tackled. Be it global warming, be it the depleting ozone layer, or be it the rampant water crisis; we need to reevaluate our stance on a lot of things. Need a point to begin? Let’s start at the 3 R’s, the golden rules we can live by, to have a positive impact on the environment.

Reduce:

Materialism is temporary. The less we use, the less we waste, and the more we save. It’s as logical as it gets. Take a look at the water crisis we are facing. If we stop wasting half a glass of water every time we take a drink, or shut the tap off when we are brushing our teeth, every household would be able to save thousands of litres of water. No showers, only bucket baths. No sprinklers, only manual watering cans. These and many more home based activities are where we can reduce wastage by a huge margin.

Reuse:

We can do a lot in this aspect. We buy so much stuff, and every single thing comes in some sort of packaging. Apart from plastic, we could reuse so much of the original packaging. We can reuse worn out clothes to create bags, sheets, and much more. The water you boil your veggies in can be reused as stock in other recipes. Don’t shy away from hand-me-downs if the products are in good shape. The less we eliminate the buying of new products or making new stuff, and the more we keep reusing the products that are already in the cycle, the less pressure to create more.

Recycle:

A lot of things we get in this world are recyclable, and we need to utilize them to their maximum potential. Imagine how much water we could have access to if every single household harvested rainwater? How much water we can save if we recycled bathwater and he water from washing machines to wash our floors or water our plants? Guess how much the supply of things will come down, if we bring the demand down at our end? Recycling is the only way we have to go ahead and have a sustainable, green, water sufficient future.

Today is World Environment Day. Let us pledge to at least try and follow the 3 R’s, be it in materials, in energy, in water, or in any other areas where we can. If you need tips on how to start, log on to Harpic News18 Mission Paani and see what they do for creating awareness around the water crisis, among other future sustainable steps as well. Let us pledge to save the world, one step at a time!