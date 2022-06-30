Safe Water & Sanitation for Children in Monsoon

Monsoon offers respite from the sweltering heat of summer. Despite the pleasant weather, the rainy season brings a host of diseases. Changes in weather ‌also increase dampness, which causes bacteria to grow and spread and puts many people’s lives at risk, particularly children living in low-lying areas and those experiencing poor sanitation.

Besides causing damage to the water and sanitation infrastructure, monsoon rains and floods increase the risk of water-borne diseases, such as jaundice, typhoid, and cholera, especially in kids, whose immunity is weak. In a country where many rural and urban households still lack access to clean water and sanitation facilities, the monsoon can cause an increase in infectious diseases particularly harmful to young children.

According to the WHO, children who have underdeveloped immune systems are among the most vulnerable to water-borne infections in India. With the onset of monsoon, epidemic diseases and infections are lurking around to show their effect on the kids lacking access to safe water & proper sanitation. Though the monsoon season increases the exposure of children to various viruses, germs, and diseases, but many of these infections ultimately go unnoticed and untreated until they significantly harm children’s health.

With the help of early detection and simple preventive measures such as clean water, sanitation and hygiene practices, children will remain safe during the monsoon season. Ensuring cleanliness by regularly cleaning your bathrooms, drinking as much boiled water as possible, maintaining personal hygiene and eating fresh & hygienic food can help keep the children healthy & protected from various monsoon health problems.

