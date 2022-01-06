Sanitation worker Chhaya Warekar’s pursuit to educate her children

Chhaya Warekar started cleaning community toilets when her alcoholic husband who was also a sanitation worker lost his job due to his addiction. He would even ask Chhaya for money to buy alcohol. Chhaya was forced to take up the job of cleaning community toilets in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra to meet the financial needs of the family.

“To make ends meet, I started cleaning Community Toilets. I had lost all hope and was afraid to interact with anyone new. All I wanted was to be a good mother to my children,” says Chhaya.

Chhaya had lost all hopes for any change in his life. However, the training programme at Harpic World Toilet College enabled her to bag a job as a housekeeping staff at Dhoot Hospital in Aurangabad.

All she wanted was to be a good mother to her children, which she achieved through HWTC’s training and upskilling programme for sanitation workers. Chhaya now works in a hospital and earns a good salary that includes Provident Fund and ESIC benefits.

Expressing her gratitude she says, “I’m working hard for a better future, away from scavenging, for both my children, by providing them with the best education I can.”

Chhaya hopes that one day her children will become government officers.

According to government data, there are 58,098 manual scavengers in the country out of which 42,594 of them belong to the Scheduled Castes.

Manual scavenging is tied to India’s caste system and expected to be done by people belonging to lower castes.

Mission Paani, an initiative by News18 and Harpic India, aims to advocate access to clean water, safe sanitation and hygiene for all. The campaign aims at bringing all efforts together for the availability of clean drinking water, safe sanitation and hygiene.

A book on the lives that were changed and transformed under Harpic India’s initiative for sanitation workers was launched on the occasion of World Toilet Day on November 19, 2021. ‘101 Stories of Inspiration’, a coffee table book, chronicles the lives of sanitation workers who were trained at the Harpic World Toilet College in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad to pursue alternative livelihood options.

Join the Mission Paani Initiative.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.