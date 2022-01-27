Sanitation worker Prakash Garandwal gets a new lifeline, thanks to HWTC

Septic tanks are intended to be underground and hidden, and they are not designed to need manual labour to dispose of the waste. But tanks become clogged and must be unblocked. Hence periodical maintenance is a necessity for septic tanks. Most common practice to do this in India is to hire someone, who are known as manual scavengers. They go down wearing only underwear instead of protective gear and spend an obscenely long time surrounded by human muck. Their only tools are brooms, scrappers and buckets.

One such person is Prakash Punamchand Garandwal who was cleaning septic tanks for a paltry sum without any safety measures. “The tanks smelled awful, but I just didn’t know safety was a thing in my line of work. All I had in mind was the square meals that work would help me earn,” says Prakash.

The work is dangerous but Prakash has been very lucky. “I now have a vision. I have goals,” says Prakash, about his life after completing his training at Harpic World Toilet College in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad, which has changed his life forever.

A hopeful Prakash says, “I never thought I’d leave scavenging, but now I want to resume my education and write my Class 10 examinations.” He was able to secure a job as a housekeeper at an automobile dealership, thanks to his training at Harpic World Toilet College.

“The day I received my uniform was one of the happiest days of my life. My life transformed at Harpic World Toilet College, and now other members of my family also want to leave scavenging and take up better work,” he smiles.

The Harpic World Toilet College has been training sanitation workers in safety norms and other skills since its inception in August 2018 in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad. The college, established by Reckitt, the British health products giant, trained hundreds of sanitation workers and helped them in finding better livelihood opportunities.

‘101 Stories of Inspiration’, a coffee table book, contains many stories of transformation of sanitation workers. The book was launched at the Mission Paani World Toilet Day event on November 19, 2021.

