Sanitation worker to community mobiliser: Mukesh Pakhare’s journey of transformation

After finishing school, Mukesh Pakhare started working with the Dattak Vasti project in Mumbai, as a CT/PT (community toilet/public toilet) worker since his family was facing financial hardships. Mukesh worked long hours in unsafe, unhygienic conditions and could barely make ends meet.

Sanitation work is not a well-paid job and the majority of workers are daily wagers or contractors with variable incomes, making them particularly vulnerable to financial problems. Despite the fact that they are eligible for loans and cash assistance, only a small percentage of them are able to get any financial assistance from banks and government agencies. Their savings are frequently used to address health issues and diseases caused by workplace hazards.

For Mukesh however the training programme at Harpic World Toilet College (HWTC) in Mahasrashtra’s Aurangabad came as a boon and he was hired as a community mobiliser by HWTC, at a salary of Rs 28,000 every month.

He now boasts of excellent communication skills that his training helped hone. Mukesh has also enrolled in a college so he can complete his graduation.

“I never thought my life would change or get better, but I am proud of how far I’ve come, as is my family,” says a proud Mukesh.

A book about the lives that were changed and transformed as a result of Harpic India’s initiative was released on World Toilet Day. The book titled ‘101 Stories of Inspiration’ tells the stories of sanitation workers who were trained at the Harpic World Toilet College and now live a dignified life. The training at the college has helped these sanitation workers to find better livelihood opportunities.

