Sanitation worker to Housekeeping supervisor: Remarkable journey of Sandip Narawade

Sandip Narawade started working as a manual scavenger when he was 17 years old. He kept on taking up cleaning work for 21 years earning a paltry sum and always considered that there was little scope for him for a better livelihood. However, his training at Harpic World Toilet College in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad changed his life for the better.

“I started scavenging at 17, on a daily wage. That was 21 years ago, when Aurangabad was not very developed and there were limited sources for income. I had also failed in my Class 10 examination, so there was very little scope for me, anyway,” recalls Sandip.

Sandip joined the Harpic World Toilet College training programme about four years ago and got placed at Videocon Industry in Aurangabad as a housekeeping staff.

After working at Videocon for a while, he switched jobs and moved to the Government Engineering College, where he was promoted to Supervisor of the Housekeeping Department in just two years.

“It was a big deal for me to switch jobs, as it involved a certain amount of risk but I was hopeful,” he says.

Fortunately, it all worked out for the best. Sandip is now trying to motivate his wife and brother to pursue their education further.

The Harpic World Toilet College has been training sanitation workers to enable them to find better livelihood options. The college, first of its kind educational institution in India, was established in August 2018 by Reckitt, the British health products giant and it has trained hundreds of sanitation workers so far.

‘101 Stories of Inspiration’, a coffee table book, contains many stories of transformation of sanitation workers. The book was launched at the Mission Paani World Toilet Day event on November 19, 2021.

