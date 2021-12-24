Sanitation worker to Shopkeeper: Inspiring story of Pinky Vivek Jadhav

Pinky Vivek Jadhav’s daughter had to leave school because she could not afford the fees. Pinky was bearing the burden of a family of five as well as the treatment and medication expenses for her mother-in-law. She was to pay rent, feed and educate her children only with a paltry sum of Rs 5000 that see earned every month as a sanitation worker.

However, things changed for the good when Pinky became a beneficiary of the Jagran Pehel Covid-19 Relief Fund, with which she established a small grocery shop near her home in Aurangabad. She received this financial assistance after her training at Harpic World Toilet College in Aurangabad, Maharashtra.

“My family and I are very happy in our little shop that gives us everything we need for a better life,” says an elated Pinky.

Reckitt, the British health and hygiene product giant, opened India’s first Harpic World Toilet College in Aurangabad, Maharashtra in August 2018. The college trained 3200 sanitation workers in its first year, assisting them in securing long-term employment.

“I have rights, too, and now I know it,” says Pinky after her training at Harpic World Toilet College. It’s no Pinky alone but also many other sanitation workers are now living a dignified life after their training at the HWTC.

‘101 Stories of Inspiration’, a coffee table book, chronicles the journey of transformation of sanitation workers.

Despite the ban on manual scavenging in the country as per the Employment of Manual Scavengers and Construction of Dry Latrines (Prohibition) Act, 1993, the practice persists in several parts of the country.

The sanitation workers force their way into clogged sewers and septic tanks, where they cling for hours, scraping muck with their bare hands while inhaling toxic fumes. Committed to improving the lives of the sanitation workers the Harpic World Toilet

College (HWTC) aims to provide the sanitation workers with a dignified livelihood. At the HWTC the sanitation workers are trained and upskilled to find alternate avenues to earn a living.

Mission Pani, a News 18-Harpic India initiative, is a campaign for water conservation, sanitation and hygiene. The initiative aims to change people’s perspectives and behaviors about water usage and safe sanitation. Join the Mission Paani movement.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.