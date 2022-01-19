Santosh Wavhul’s inspiring journey from sanitation worker to ‘Master ji’

Santosh Wavhul was forced to work as a manual scavenger at a young age after he lost his father. As usual, Satosh also faced discrimination and looked down upon because of his job, like thousands of other sanitation workers.

Despite being at the fore front on keeping our cities clean the sanitation workers often face discrimination and situation was no different for Santosh. Many did not like the company of Santosh as he was a manual scavenger.

“As a sanitation worker, I found my abilities were constantly being underestimated by everyone around me, and not many had even the time of day for me.”

Following his training at Harpic World Toilet College, Santosh noticed tremendous improvement in his soft skills, and got selected as a trainer at MGM Hospital, Aurangabad—the same place he was once a sanitation worker.

During the first wave of Covid-19 pandemic last year, Santosh mobilised the residents of his own slum and arranged a sanitation drive in his community.

“People now call me ‘Masterji’ not only here but also at my workplace, for the good work I’ve been doing. It has become my permanent identity,” says Santosh, satisfaction writ large on his face.

Harpic World Toilet College, which was established by hygiene products major Reckkitt in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad in August 2018, has been instrumental in transforming the lives of the sanitation workers by training them to find better jobs.

As many as 3,200 sanitation workers were trained in the first year of the operation of the college and secured sustainable employment.

A book ‘101 Stories of Inspiration’ chronicles such stories of success and transformation of lives of the sanitation workers like Santosh. The book was unveiled at the Mission Paani World Toilet Day event on November 19, 2021.

Mission Paani, an initiative of News 18- Harpic India, is a campaign for water conservation, safe sanitation and hygiene.

