Shrikant Bhagaji Shinde’s fight against poverty for a better living

Manual scavenging is one of the most dehumanising jobs in human history and memory, directly affecting the dignity of those who do it. The families of manual scavengers often deal with the problem of low self-esteem for the rest of their lives, as they face social discrimination and sometimes even untouchability.

While millions of sanitation workers get consumed to social boycott and hazardous diseases on a daily basis, the Harpic World Toilet College in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad is taking initiatives to change their fate. A handful of sanitation workers have found their way out after graduating from Harpic World Toilet College.

Shrikant Bhagaji Shinde, a sanitation worker who had struggled to find work and fulfill his family’s barest necessities, is now living a respectful life.

“I had been struggling to find work, but I just wasn’t educated enough. I was working as a scavenger, but I couldn’t even fulfil my family’s barest necessities. Like this one time, my son wanted to eat chicken, and I couldn’t even afford that—it broke my heart to say no to him for such a simple wish,” Shinde recalls.

Shrikant’s five-year-long job search finally ended when he got placed at CIPET Industries, Aurangabad.

“Finally, we’re doing better. During the pandemic, I even bought my son a phone so he could attend his online classes. It feels surreal. Once, I couldn’t get him some chicken to eat. Now, I’ve bought him a phone,” he says.

India’s first toilet college was established in Aurangabad in August 2018 with an aim to train the sanitation workers. The objective was to enable them for sustainable employment. In the first year of the operation the college trained 3200 sanitation workers.

