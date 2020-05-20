Smart ways to save water this summer

It’s not shocking anymore when we hear of cities approaching Day Zero in India, that is the day when they run out of water. Chennai, Delhi, Bengaluru and many other cites are at ‘extreme’ risk when it comes to access of water. Add to that the summer season, which demands more water usage in multiple activities during the day. While the government does what it does, and establishes a system to help save water or run initiatives that will aid in creating adequate water resources for everyone, let’s begin the charity at home and see if we can make the water crisis a little more bearable this summer season.

Aerators are a water saver’s best friend

Using water is inevitable. But how much to use and how much to save, is our choice. Be it in the kitchen, wash basins, bathroom or the lawn, every single place in the house that has a functional tap, needs to be fitted with an aerator. It will automatically reduce the amount of water that comes out of the faucet, and thus help you decrease the output. A normal tap left open can let go of around 14-15 litres in a minute. With an aerator, the same tap can help save from 4-5 litres of water per minute. There is absolutely no reason why you don’t already have aerators on every single tap in your household.

A bottle in hand, keeps the water crisis away

Sanitation is necessary, and so is using the washroom on an everyday basis. Flushing is one of the most water-intensive activities. A single flush can release up to 3 litres of water, and based on the flow of water even more. What you can do is get smart the way you flush. Always use the small flush and not the big one. Another unconventional way is to place a filled up bottle in your water tank. It will reduce the space, which will automatically mean less water, and lesser water released when you flush.

Be a bathroom singer, and stop at one song

Taking long showers might be tempting during the summer but if you really thin about it, one bucket of water should be adequate to cleanse yourself properly. In any case if you do want to use the shower, make your singing count. Choose your favourite song, and sing it or put it on your speakers as you start the shower. And the moment the song ends, the shower ends as well. It helps!

These might be a little unconventional, but we are at a stage where anything will help. Trying various techniques, becoming aware by reading up on initiatives such as Harpic News18 Mission Paani, being conscious at every step are some of the things that might help.