Some of the best moments for Mission Paani at WEF, Davos 2020

At the 50th anniversary of the World Economic Forum, Davos 2020, the Network18 initiative in collaboration with Reckitt Benckiser, the world’s leading Hygiene Home Products company showcasing its top brand Harpic, made a splash to say the least. The conversations on water conservation, sanitation, and in general finding out a way to curb the global water crisis were lead by Mission Paani through various panels and interviews, all led by CNBC TV18 Managing Editor Shereen Bhan. As various leaders, CEOs, and MDs weighed in on the great work being done by Mission Paani in India when it comes to creating awareness around the water crisis, here’s a recap of what was said.

Deepak Bagla, MD & CEO, Invest India harped on the importance of innovation, and how critical it is to help the world fight the crisis. He emphasized on how startups from small towns and cities are also cognizant of how important using local sustainable materials is, in order for a better future.

Sukhleen Aneja, CMO & MD, South Asia, RB Hygiene Home was very vocal about how we need to incorporate pop-culture and the learnings from the same, in order to help children, who are the future, to become aware and start acting responsibly right from a young age.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and MD, SpiceJet showed his enthusiasm for Mission Paani and showed great interest in collaborating with the mission, CNBC and TV18 in helping out the cause as much as they can.

Alice Moore, Global Category Director, Harpic, RB Hygiene Home talked about the importance of bringing in partners for the cause and making Mission Paani bigger and global, and create an ecosystem that encourages change.

Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India spoke about how his organization has also joined the fight against the water crisis, and appreciated Mission Paani as a campaign working towards water conservation and starting a much needed dialogue.

Mansukh L.Mandaviya, MoS for Shipping, Chemicals and Fertilisers, congratulated Mission Paani on managing to stand out and create awareness regarding the global water crisis, and how the Ministry has also become aware and a part of the campaign, in trying to conserve water.

In addition to the insightful conversations with these and many more distinguished personalities, Mission Paani also hosted a wall-exhibit at the SDG17 Lounge at Davos, talking about the SDG 6, that is the goal for clean water and sanitation for all.

We all need to become aware, and join the fight. Log on to https://www.news18.com/mission-paani/ and do your bit, now!

