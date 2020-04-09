Stuck at Home? Here’s how you can still help fight the water crisis

The COVID-19 may have made all of us prisoners in our own home, but let’s agree it is for the best. So while we all stay at home, there are various things we can do to keep ourselves occupied. Some are working from home, some are enjoying watching shows and movies, some have taken to working out like never before, and some are content in cooking recipes and devouring them. All of it, of course, in the midst of washing your hands throughout the day; which threatens to aggravate the water crisis.

But what if we told you, you can help fight the water crisis, even when stuck at home? Here’s how.

Laundry and the floor, in one go.



You’ll be doing a lot of laundry, since hygiene is of prime importance. Here’s a great way you can help save water. The foamy water that comes off the clothes, could be recycled and reused in mopping off the floors of your home. Instead of letting it go down the sewer, gather it in a bucket, add two caps of disinfectant and you’re good to go!

The kitchen could use some water saving:



Can’t stress it enough, wash your veggies! But here’s a great thing you can do after you have washed your veggies. The water that you use, could be stored and later used to soak your dirty vessels. It’s right there, and a great way to save liters of water that you would otherwise just open the tap for!

Get to the leaks before they get to you:



You’ve got time. Now all you need is to get your tools out. And get to fixing the faulty taps in your house. The pipe behind the flush, that little nook in the kitchen tap, or the drippy shower; fix all those and you could be doing a huge favour to yourself and the world! A tap dripping at one drop per second can lead up to over 11500 litres of water wastage per year. You know what they say about how they make an ocean? Well… you just saved it!

The internet to your rescue:



Wiling away time on the internet is the single most popular thing while all are stuck at home. But in the midst of all the binging and marathons, take some time to get educated. Log on to platforms like Harpic News18 Mission Paani, and see how they are trying to create awareness regarding this cause. See how you can help and be a part of the solution.

It’s all there if you need it. All you need to do is start taking small steps to make a big difference. Stay at home, stay safe, and stay aware!